ORONO — Minnetonka State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, R-Greenfield, announced Wednesday, Oct. 9, that school districts throughout Minnesota will receive a combined $30 million from the state to fund safety initiatives.
The aid must be used for expenditures authorized under the Safe Schools Levy, a news release from the representative’s office says.
Schools could potentially use it for police liaison services, counseling, school security, gang resistance education training and more, the release says.
“At a time when school budgets are stressed from increased costs on many fronts, any additional funding received from the state will help fill some of the budget gaps without looking to taxpayers for additional funding,” Hertaus said in the release.
The money is from the one-time Safe Schools Supplemental Aid appropriation in the new education budget. The funding is provided on a per-pupil basis. All of the schools in Hertaus’ district will receive funding. They include:
- Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose — $200,288
- Delano — $86,651
- Orono — $728,658
- Osseo — $728,150
- Rockford — $58,617
- Watertown-Mayer — $54,600
- Wayzata — $404,301
- Westonka — $82,041