About Tamil

The Tamil people are originally from southern India and in a state called Tamil Nadu. Now the culture and language are found in Sri Lanka and Singapore, as well as the United States and Canada.

Sachidanandhan Ventakrishnan, the vice president of the Minnesota Tamil Sangam, said there are Tamil people and Tamil Sangams across the United States and Canada. (Sangam roughly translates to assembly.)

There are about 4,784 people age 5 and older in Minnesota who speak Tamil at home, including 3,086 people who live in Hennepin County, the U.S. Census' 2017 American Community Survey says.

According to the MNTS Tamil School website, there are more than 380 students enrolled at the MNTS Tamil School for the 2019-2020 school year. The school, with locations in Woodbury and Eden Prairie, teaches students the Tamil language and culture, among other things.

The Minnesota Tamil Sangam website mntamilsangam.org.