MINNETONKA — Madison LaRoche, 2019 Minnetonka High School graduate, was honored this week by the Lake Minnetonka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which awarded her a $500 scholarship, according to an Aug. 19 news release.
LaRoche is an accomplished student and community leader, the release says. She is an A-honor roll student, an International Baccalaureate student, decorated Model United Nations Club leader, a DECA business organization member and a representative on the Principal’s Advisory Council.
LaRoche plans on attending Virginia Tech this fall to study neuroscience, the release says. She plans on following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a United States Naval Officer.
LaRoche says in the release she wants to “devote her life to something bigger than myself and serve those who cannot serve themselves. I feel that serving my country in the United States Navy is one of the most noble ways I can achieve this.”
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. It is one of the largest and most active service organizations in the country.