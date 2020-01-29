MINNETONKA — Students looking for a way to de-stress found a fluffy solution at Minnetonka High School on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The student-led effort was spearheaded out of the Students Wellness Committee, which brought rabbits in from the company Bunny Besties, a nonprofit that provides animal-assisted interactions with rabbits to support the emotional wellness of the community.
The goal was for students to have some animal therapy during finals week, which ran from Monday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 24.
More than 500 students stopped by in between classes to pet the fluffy animals, said Minnetonka Schools Executive Director of Communications JacQueline Getty.
The relationship between animals and humans can have a positive psychological benefit for humans, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.
Therapy animals can help relieve stress, anxiety and depression, the association says.