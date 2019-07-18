MINNETONKA — Minnetonka High School is taking it back to the 1970s in August with the class of 1979’s 40th reunion.
Saturday, Aug. 17, is the main reunion day, starting with an 8 a.m. golf outing at Pioneer Creek Golf Course, 705 Copeland Road, in Maple Plain, a news release from event organizers says. The outing includes prizes, a casual lunch, a group photo and award ceremony.
At 9 a.m., the class of 1979 can take a tour of Minnetonka High School to see how the school has changed.
Then at 6:30 p.m., the 40th Reunion Party gets underway at the Lafayette Club, 2800 Northview Road, in Minnetonka Beach. The party will feature a buffet, music, a cash bar and a photo show.
Those interested in starting the party early can join the informal happy hour at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Maynards, 685 Excelsior Blvd., in Excelsior.
Those interested in the golf outing can email Jeff Clapp at jeff@metropavinginc.com to sign up as individuals or groups of four.
All other event tickets and details can be found at 79tonka40reunion.eventbrite.com. Send your favorite photos and any questions about the reunion to 79Tonka40Reunion@gmail.com.