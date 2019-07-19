MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Rotary Foundation spent $30,000 supporting several organizations and students this year, according to a news release from the rotary.
The foundation presented two seniors — Sergio Revas from Hopkins High School and Lola Brown from Minnetonka High School — with $1,000 scholarships. Two more $1,000 scholarships were given to Marc Katz and Rachel Ross who graduated from the Adult Options GED program, which is supported by the rotary.
Local organizations supported by the rotary include the Ridgedale YMCA, MoveFwd, the Sojourner Project, Senior Community Service and more as part of the mission of “building responsible youth.”
Nineteen grants were given in total, the release says.
International projects supported by the rotary include the Nibukre Community Village in Rwanda, The Buffalo Rotary Club’s water project in Guatemala, a White Bear Lake Rotary Club WASH project in Nigeria and three other organizations.
The Rotary Foundation raises money for its grants via the annual Links and Libations golf scramble, Minnetonka Summer Fest beer sales and personal donations.
The rotary’s new giving year started July 1. Those looking to apply for grants can visit the rotary’s website portal.clubrunner.ca/3776/page/our-foundation.