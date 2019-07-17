MINNETONKA — A Minnetonka High School student took third place in the 2019 National Speech and Debate tournament in Dallas, Texas, on July 10, a news release from the National Speech and Debate Association says.
Ethan Mirman, a 2019 graduate, placed third in the Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Mirman was joined by 10 other Minnesota high school students who placed in the tournament.
Only 4% of the 200,000 students in the National Speech and Debate Association qualify for the national tournament, the release says.
“Our national finalists are the future leaders of our country,” National Speech and Debate Association Executive Director J. Scott Wunn said. “These students not only have extraordinary talent, but they are passionate, smart, dedicated, and hard-working. We’re extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to all of the great things they will do in the future.”
The debate hosted students from 28 states, five countries and two U.S. territories. The tournament has been going on since 1931, the release says.
The 2020 National Speech and Debate tournament will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico.