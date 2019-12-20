MINNETONKA — A teacher at Minnetonka Middle School East has been named MCEE's Economic Educator of the Year.
The Minnesota Council on Economic Education (MCEE) named Gina Nelson the K-8 Economic Educator of the Year Award at its EconFest celebration on Dec. 14 at St. Catherine University, according to an MCEE news release.
“I love helping students realize how connected our world is through the global economy,” Nelson said in the release. “It’s exciting to engage them in those conversations.”
The Economic Educator of the Year Award recognizes teachers who demonstrate a sustained history of commitment and contribution to economic education.
“Ms. Nelson’s innovative and creative lessons engage students and allow them to gain an understanding of how economics relates to their everyday lives,” MCEE Education Director Colleen Gray said in the release. “MCEE commends Ms. Nelson’s efforts to prepare her students to become financially literate citizens.”
Nelson teaches eighth-grade Global Studies at Minnetonka Middle School East, and for the past 13 years she has engaged students in global issues using real-world learning, the release says, noting she is passionate about helping students solve global problems using design thinking.
Nelson has contributed to MCEE's Economics is Everywhere curriculum and is a TeachSDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Ambassador, in which she promotes UN Sustainable Development Goals and collaborates with educators across the world.
MCEE is based at the University of Minnesota. Its mission is to equip Minnesotans with economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in a complex economy. MCEE equips teachers with content and resources they can bring into the classroom.
MCEE's website is mcee.umn.edu.