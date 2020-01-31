MOUND — Jim Halvarson has a long history with Shirley Hills Primary School in Mound. He went to the school from 1967-1974 and then started teaching there in 1989.
He retired in December 2019.
Halvarson was the school’s physical education teacher, teaching kindergartners through fourth-graders for 31 years.
“It’s been a great career,” Halvarson told Lakeshore Weekly News.
One of his favorite parts of being a teacher was getting to see kids as they grew up.
“Seeing them improve from kindergarten to fourth grade in gym,” Halvarson said, “seeing students and high school athletes later on in their career or life — that’s the most rewarding for me.”
Halvarson also got to teach all of his nieces and nephews who went to Shirley Hills Primary. He found that to be a great part of his job too.
He didn’t just work with elementary school students, he also coached — he was the high school baseball coach for 32 years, working as the head coach for 11 years; he spent 23 years as a football coach, three years as the head coach; and worked for six years as the high school hockey coach for Mound and Minnetonka.
In his time as a coach, Halvarson worked with his father, Dick Halvarson, coaching varsity and eighth-grade football.
Part of the reason he decided to go into teaching was to follow in his father’s footsteps. Dick Halvarson taught science and physical education for 35 years.
“I wanted to coach and work with kids, and my dad did both,” Halvarson said.
Shirley Hills Primary School was always a great place to work, according to Halvarson. Over his 31-plus years at the school, he’s worked with five different principals, including the current principal, Scott Eidsness.
“He’s one of the best guys you could ever work for,” Havarlson said.
Havarlson enjoyed his career as a teacher and decided it was time for him to move on to something else. Currently, he’s looking forward to doing a lot more fishing.
He is still staying connected with the school by volunteering. He spent was there on Friday, Jan. 24, tying hockey laces for the physical education hockey unit.
“I got to a lot of athletic events and I help out at school,” Halvarson said about his current plans for his retirement. He said eventually he’ll find some type of work for a few days a week.