MINNETRISTA — Mound Westonka High School hosted a school-wide CPR/AED training on Thursday, Jan. 30.
More than 50 volunteers from local fire departments, police stations and EMTs helped train the entire student body and staff, totaling about 1,000 people, John Wardlow, a coach and teacher at the high school, told Lakeshore Weekly News.
“This training empowers our young people to take on a leadership role in an emergency and have the confidence to give care and respond immediately to a cardiac emergency,” Wardlow said.
There were three stations each training about 350 staff and students. Students would rotate to each station — CPR, AED, Survivor Story — getting a training put on by the emergency personnel, Wardlow said.
“There are almost 400,000 people who suffer cardiac arrest every year. Of those who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting, without receiving CPR, only about 10% of them survive. Those who receive early intervention of CPR or AED, it can double or even triple their chance of survival,” Wardlow said. “We have an awesome student body, and they are the ones that are out and about in the community. I couldn’t think of better candidates to know CPR than the young people in our community.”
Students and staff also had a chance to listen to speakers from Survivor Network. The speakers survived cardiac arrest as a result of early intervention CPR and AED.
“This was one of the most powerful segments of the school-wide training. These stories helped our students and staff to really personalize the importance of knowing these skills and illustrate the importance of responding in an emergency situation. It also showed the students that anyone can suffer from cardiac arrest. Any age, gender, fitness level,” Wardlow said.