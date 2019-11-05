MINNETRISTA — The Westonka School Board will not see any changes this election cycle as all four incumbents were re-elected to the School Board after running unopposed, according to unofficial election results.

The unofficial results, according to the Secretary of State's website: 

  • Dave Botts (incumbent): 1,473 votes; 24% of the vote
  • Kelle Bowe (incumbent): 1,578 votes; 25.71% of the vote
  • Ralph E. Harrison (incumbent): 1,462 votes; 23.82% of the vote
  • Heidi Marty (incumbent): 1,488 votes; 24.25% of the vote
  • Write-in: 136 votes; 2.22% of the vote

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

