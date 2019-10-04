Voting

Election Day is Nov. 5, however early voting is underway in Hennepin County. Registered voters can cast their votes in person or by mail now through Election Day.

Hennepin County has a list of in-person early voting locations, as well as other Election Day resources at www.hennepin.us/elections.

To register to vote, check your voter registration status, find your polling place or to see a sample ballot, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.