Blake School 2020 semifinalists national merit

The Blake School 2020 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

 Submitted photo

WAYZATA — Fifteen students from The Blake School were named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from the school.

Around 90% of the semifinalists are expected to receive finalist standing and more than half will win a National Merit Scholarship, the release says.

The Blake School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists:

  • Sujan Arora
  • Anderson Blum
  • Alexie Dietz
  • Morgan Fleming
  • Madeleine Florida
  • Joseph “Joe” Gustaferro
  • Thomas “Timo” Hemphill
  • Christopher Herr
  • Anika Kaura
  • Dean “Cole” Mathews
  • Sophia Rohlfsen
  • Casey Stocking
  • Joshua Vorbrich
  • Jiaxin "Flora" Yang.
  • Gemily Wang

The Blake School is a private school with three locations, Hopkins, Minneapolis and Wayzata. The school enrolls around 1,370 students in Pre-K through grade 12 from nearly 60 communities around the Twin Cities, the release says.

Tags

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

Events

Recommended for you