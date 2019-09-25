WAYZATA — Fifteen students from The Blake School were named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from the school.
Around 90% of the semifinalists are expected to receive finalist standing and more than half will win a National Merit Scholarship, the release says.
The Blake School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists:
- Sujan Arora
- Anderson Blum
- Alexie Dietz
- Morgan Fleming
- Madeleine Florida
- Joseph “Joe” Gustaferro
- Thomas “Timo” Hemphill
- Christopher Herr
- Anika Kaura
- Dean “Cole” Mathews
- Sophia Rohlfsen
- Casey Stocking
- Joshua Vorbrich
- Jiaxin "Flora" Yang.
- Gemily Wang
The Blake School is a private school with three locations, Hopkins, Minneapolis and Wayzata. The school enrolls around 1,370 students in Pre-K through grade 12 from nearly 60 communities around the Twin Cities, the release says.