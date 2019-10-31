On Nov. 5, people across the Lake Minnetonka area will enter polling booths to cast their vote in local elections.
All voters in the area will be voting to elect members to the school board in the district in which they live. Meanwhile, the Orono and Westonka school districts have questions on the ballot and those who live in Minnetonka will also be voting in a City Council race.
Here's a look at each race:
Hopkins School Board
Voters who live in the Hopkins School District will vote for four candidates in this year's election.
The candidates are:
- Steve Adams
- Shannon Andreson
- Benjamin Karls
- Tanya Khan
- David (Dave) G. Larson
- Kris Newcomer
- Katie O'Shea Pederson
The four seats up for election are currently held by Steve Adams, Wendy Donovan, David Larson and Kris Newcomer.
Minnetonka City Council
People who live in the city of Minnetonka will vote for one candidate in the ward in which they live and one candidate in the At-Large Seat B race.
Ward 1
- Brian J. Kirk
Ward 2
- Jonathan Kerslake
- Rebecca Schack
Ward 3
- Mike Happe
- Bradley Schaeppi
Ward 4
- Kissy C. Coakley
- Paul J. Lehman
At-Large Seat B
- Susan Carter
The seats open for election are currently held by:
- Ward 1: Bob Ellingson
- Ward 2: Rebecca Schack
- Ward 3: Mike Happe
- Ward 4: Tim Bergstedt
- At-Large Seat B: Susan Carter
Minnetonka School Board
Voters who live in the Minnetonka School District will vote for four candidates in this year's election.
The candidates are:
- Mark E. Ambrosen
- Don Amorosi
- Katie Becker
- Sarah Clymer
- Kathryn Gimse
- Julie Light
- Christine Ritchie
- Meghan Selinger
- Trevor Thurling
- Lisa Wagner
- Josh Wilcox
The four seats up for election are currently held by Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, Lisa Sumner and Lisa Wagner.
Orono School Board
Voters who live in the Orono School District will vote for three candidates in this year's election.
- Michael Bash
- Ali Howe
- David Shuler
- Laura Wallander
The three seats up for election are currently held by Mike Bash, Dick Lewis and Laura Wallander.
Orono Public Schools ballot question
Voters who live in the Orono School District will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" on whether to revoke an existing capital project levy authorization and approve a new authorization.
For more information on the technology levy ballot question, here is a previous Lakeshore Weekly News story: that gives all the details https://bit.ly/2BWxyZ6.
Wayzata School Board
Voters who live in the Wayzata School District will vote for four candidates in this year's election.
The candidates are:
- Linda A. Cohen
- Emily Fair
- Seanne Falconer
- Vishala Kamojjala
- Bonita Lucky
- Bindu Moram
- Cheryl Polzin
- Sheila Prior
The four seats up for election are currently held by Erik Brown, Linda Cohen, Bonita Lucky and Cheryl Polzin.
Westonka School Board
Voters who live in the Westonka School District will vote for four candidates in this year's election.
The candidates are:
- Dave Botts
- Kelle Bowe
- Ralph E. Harrison
- Heidi Marty
The four seats up for election are currently held by David Botts, Kelle Bowe, Ralph Harrison and Heidi Marty.
Westonka Public Schools ballot question
Voters who live in the Westonka School District will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" on whether to revoke existing referendum revenue authorization and approve new authorizations.
For more information on the referendum ballot question, here is a previous Lakeshore Weekly News story that gives all the details: https://bit.ly/2JymW7f.