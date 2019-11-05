MINNETRISTA — Westonka Public School District voters approved the district’s proposed operating levy referendum on Nov. 5 with 65.24% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office.
In a tweet on Nov. 5, the Westonka School District said voters "approved a new 10-year operating levy in support of our students."
According to the Secretary of State's website, 1,498 people voted yes and 798 people voted no on the levy. The results are unofficial until canvassed.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Westonka School District residents approved a new 10-year operating levy in support of our students. Unofficial election results are as follows: 65.24% Yes (1,498 votes), 34.76% No (798 votes). Thank you to everyone who voted! #ProgressingTogether pic.twitter.com/suxA8xgKlR— Westonka Schools (@thewestonkaedge) November 6, 2019
The referendum will revoke and replace the current three tax levies with one 10-year levy. The levy will add $7.50 a month in property taxes to the average-valued home of $377,000 starting in 2020. Another increase will take place in 2040, adding an additional $6.50 a month to the average-valued home in 2024.
The levy will amount to an increase of $350 per student from 2020-2023 and another $350 increase per student from 2024-2029, Superintendent Kevin Borg told Lakeshore Weekly News ahead of the election.
The district’s referendum website is westonka.k12.mn.us/Page/1028.