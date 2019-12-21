PLYMOUTH — Ashley Farrington, the assistant principal at Wayzata Central Middle School in Plymouth has been named Minnesota’s 2020 National Outstanding Assistant Principal, according to a news release from the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA).
Farrington is a member of the Minnesota Association of Elementary School Principals (MESPA) and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), which jointed presented the annual award, the release says.
“I feel honored to be chosen by MESPA for this prestigious award. A special shout out goes out to my amazing family, particularly my wife, Hilary, who supports me day in and day out,” Farrington said in the release. “Without her, I would not be able to do great work at school. Of course, I would also like to thank my Central Middle School family. This award is dedicated to them for all their hard work that they do to make our school great for kids every day.”
Farrington’s accomplishments as an assistant principal include the school’s work on equity and creating a welcoming and safe environment for all students, the release says. He wants to be an example for all students, particularly students of color as he is an educator of color. He wants to provide students and families with a positive image of a black male in a prominent role of principal.
“I spend a lot of time engaging with our teachers and administrators and have always recognized that Ashley is a special young man,” Wayzata Public Schools Superintendent Chace B. Anderson said in his letter of recommendation for Farrington, according to the release. “I have found him to be very bright, a high-quality person, an excellent educator and someone with a great future. Ashley is an excellent assistant principal who will one day also be an excellent lead principal and likely a district administrator if this is where his career interest evolves.”
Farrington is the 200th Minnesota assistant principal to receive the NAESP National Outstanding Assistant Principal award, the release says.
The National Outstanding Assistant Principal award program was established in 2011 to honor assistant principals doing great work in their roles, according to the release. MESPA and NAESP work to prepare assistant principals to step into the role of principal. The program promotes education pre-k through eighth grade.