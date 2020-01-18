WAYZATA — Wayzata band alumni and friends are hosting a fundraising concert on March 14 for the Woody Budnick/Chip Williams Scholarship Fund, which provides an annual college scholarship to a Wayzata High School band senior, according to a news release.
The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 14 at the Hamel VFW. The concert features Scottie Miller, a Wayzata High School band alumni and a top blues and jazz pianist in the Twin Cities recently inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame, the release says.
“My music career has been directly influenced by the music programs I was involved with at WHS,” Miller said in the release. “Band director and mentor Chip Williams inspired and guided me through three years with the marching band, concert band and jazz ensemble. Especially important was his fostering of my creativity through his unique electronic music program.”
The Wayzata High School jazz ensemble will perform at the event. The event will feature a silent auction, a wine draw and refreshments, the release says.
The scholarship is named after two former Wayzata High School band directors. Woody Budnick taught at Wayzata Public Schools for 30 years. Budnick died in 1998. Chip Williams worked with the Wayzata band program for 33 years, retiring in 2010. They were both recognized for their work by various music organizations in Minnesota, the release says.
Tickets to the event cost $40, to inquire about the event or tickets email budnickwilliams@gmail.com.