PLYMOUTH — One of Wayzata High School Science Bowl teams took first place in the Minnesota 2020 Science Bowl Championship for the third year in a row, according to a news release from the Minnesota Academy of Science.
The team didn’t suffer a single loss while competing against 34 other teams from 21 Minnesota high schools. The team members — George Cai, Aayush Gupta, Emily Liu, Benjamin Weiner and Kevin Yang — will go to Washington, D.C., in April for the National Science Bowl Championship. The event runs from April 30 to May 4, the release says.
More than 100 high school students from across Minnesota attended the Minnesota Regional Science Bowl on Jan. 25 at Macalester College in St. Paul, according to the release.
Students competed head-to-head in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math, the release says.
Minnetonka High School took second place in the competition with Wayzata’s two other participating teams taking third and fourth place, the release says.