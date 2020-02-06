WAYZATA — You may have heard of inter-generational care before — it’s older adults and young students being cared for together. Programs and facilities have popped up all over the United States and the world, including in the Lake Minnetonka area.
There are many benefits for the care facilities, a Stanford study shows that relationships between older adults and children are important for society — the older adults can provide mentoring and the kids can help older adults see the world in a younger perspective.
Michelle Thompson, one of the founders of Nonna’s Intergenerational Christian Montessori in Wayzata, has another reason for the combination of care: the babies just make the elders smile.
Nonna’s combines a day care center, ages 6 weeks through 6 years, and a care facility for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia ages 60-plus. The facility is located at 301 Promenade Ave. in Wayzata.
Nonna’s takes on a few roles. It is an inter-generational school, caring for not only older adults but those with memory issues, and the school is Christian and Montessori. The Montessori method, explained by the American Montessori Society, is education that is student-led and self-paced but guided and assessed by teachers.
Michelle Thompson, her husband Brent Thompson and their business partners Lisa TerHaar and Keith TerHaar started the school about a year ago after spending some time studying Alzheimer’s and dementia care with the Brush Development Company, an organization that teaches caregivers about dementia.
“I wanted this to feel like my Nonna’s house,” Michelle Thompson explained to Lakeshore Weekly News about her decision to open Nonna’s. She wanted a place that felt as special as her grandmother’s home did and the inter-generational aspect was an important part of that.
The adults and children spend two main periods of time together throughout their day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Michelle Thompson. At 11 a.m., the older adults go to the kids area for music time, which includes a biblical lesson.
At 2 p.m., some kids go over to the adult area to play or do an activity, like baking cookies.
“They don’t notice wrinkles,” Michelle Thompson said of the children. “They don’t notice things like that.”
Overall, the care for the children and the adults is set up pretty much the same, Michelle Thompson said. While the children are learning certain skills, such as how to put on their shoes, how to clean up after themselves and basic school lessons, the adults are trying to remember how to complete certain tasks.
Both the children and adults are expected to do most things for themselves (with a little help if needed), this is a Montessori tradition but it is also beneficial for older adults who are losing their memory. Michelle Thompson said it’s important for them to feel useful, to get up and make a pot of coffee or clean up if they spill.
“We’re not here to entertain them, we’re here to empower them,” she said.
The facility’s goal is not to sit the adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia in front of a television all day, but engage them with the children and with tasks.
“Mood, memory, mobility” are the three M’s they work on and being around children helps with at least two of those: mood and mobility — the kids keep the adults’ mood up and help them stay active, Michelle Thompson said. When it comes to memory, each adult in care has a book full of photos and memories they can go through among other objects like spices to trigger memories.
The majority of the adults are residents of Presbyterian Homes, which also owns the space Nonna’s leases for the school. Michelle Thompson said being a resident of Presbyterian Homes isn’t a requirement of being a Nonna’s resident.
Combining care for older adults and young children just makes sense to Michelle Thompson. Some elderly people need supervision and the generations have so much to learn from each other.
The study by Stanford agrees, stating that “older adults are exceptionally suited to meet these needs in part because they welcome meaningful, productive activity and engagement. They seek — and need — purpose in their lives.”
Nonna’s isn’t the only inter-generational school in the area. The Intergenerational Learning Center is located in Eagan, the school takes on kids ages 6 weeks through Pre-K and seniors from the next door senior living facility The Commons on Marice. Riley Crossing in Chanhassen offers an inter-generational program, which allows kids from the day care facility and seniors from the Riley Crossing Senior Center to interact daily.