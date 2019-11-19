WAYZATA — Hennepin County Public Health awarded 76 organizations Wellness by Design awards, including Wayzata Public Schools, on Nov. 7 at an award ceremony at the Maple Grove Community Center, according to a news release from the county.
The award recognizes organizations for excellence in worksite wellness, who make employee health a priority through creative and effective wellness initiatives, the release says.
Wayzata Schools was one of the platinum awardees and was also given a Green award, given to 22 of the 76 recipients. This designation recognizes companies that minimize their impact on the environment, the release says.
The award ceremony addressed health equity in the workplace and the role it plays in worksite wellness.
“Because health equity stems from systemic challenges, wellness programs cannot solve health equity, but they can create an inclusive culture that advances equity in wellbeing for all employees,” guest speaker Shamayne Braman of HealthPartners said during the event, according to the release.