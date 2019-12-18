MINNETRISTA — There will be a cap on kindergarten enrollment in Westonka Public Schools next year in an effort to make sure there’s room for students who live in the district to attend the school in their neighborhood.
The Westonka School Board on Monday, Dec. 9, voted to institute a kindergarten enrollment cap for the 2020-21 school year, according to a Superintendent Kevin Borg’s Dec. 12 Borg Report. Once enrollment in kindergarten reaches 180 students, the district will close open enrollment to non-resident kindergarteners to try to keep kindergarten enrollment at or below 200 students.
This year’s total kindergarten enrollment is 191 students.
The enrollment cap’s purpose is to preserve space at the primary schools so students can attend primary school in their neighborhood, the release says. Hilltop Primary School had an “abnormal spike” in enrollment and a lack of classroom space so in April 2019 the board closed both resident and non-resident enrollment for Hilltop, the report says.
The new process should leave room for resident kindergarteners moving into the district after Feb. 1, 2020, to attend their neighborhood school in the fall, the report says.
Open enrollment applications for kindergarteners for the 2020-2021 school year, must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2020, to be entered into the initial lottery. Priority placement,which is determined by state law, will be given to siblings of current open-enrolled students and children of current employees of the school district, the report says.
Accepted students will be contacted by Feb. 15 with an offer for placement. Students whose open-enrollment applications are received after Feb. 1 will be placed on a waiting list and reviewed throughout the year, the report says.
The district has also changed its in-district transfer rules, according to the release. Resident kindergarteners who wish to attend a primary school outside of their assigned attendance area must now complete an in-district transfer request form that is available on the district’s website. The applications will be reviewed by the building principals.
The principals will evaluate class sizes, sibling preference and availability of services when making decisions about in-district transfers. The deadline for in-district transfer requests is Feb. 1, the report says.
The district’s website for enrolling in kindergarten is www.westonka.k12.mn.us/kindergarten.