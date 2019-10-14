WESTONKA — On Nov. 5, the Westonka Public School District is seeking approval of an Operating Levy Referendum. Superintendent Kevin Borg introduced the levy at a July 15 School Board meeting.
The proposal is to revoke and replace the current three tax levies with one 10-year levy. The levy will add $7.50 a month in property taxes to the average-valued home of $377,000 starting in 2020. Another increase would take place in 2040, adding an additional $6.50 a month to the average-valued home in 2024.
“The tiers are structured to align with the district’s projected needs due to enrollment,” Borg told Lakeshore Weekly News in July. “This tiered approach lessens the tax impact for residents by asking for funds when needs are projected to arise.”
He said there are really only two options for the school district — increase the levy or make cutbacks. Cutbacks might include reducing the number of paraprofessionals working in the school district and/or a reduction in programming for students.
The levy would amount to an increase of $350 per student from 2020-2023 and another $350 increase per student from 2024-2029, Borg told the paper.
The school district’s website on the proposed referendum notes that if the measure passes the district will:
- “Stay competitive with neighboring school districts in class sizes and programming.
- Maintain the lowest school taxes in Hennepin County.
- Accelerate progress in Westonka’s award-winning schools
- Secure long-term funding to avoid impactful reductions.”
The district’s referendum website is westonka.k12.mn.us/Page/1028.