Joe Biden not only won the state of Minnesota in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary on March 3, but he also had a strong showing of support among Lake Minnetonka-area Democrats.
Biden won Minnesota with 38.6% of the vote and among cities around the lake, he secured 48.8% of the vote.
Here's a look at how the four front runners did in Lake Minnetonka-area cities on Super Tuesday:
Excelsior
- Joe Biden: 44.1% (187 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 11.8% (50 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 23.8% (101 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 12.26% (52 votes)
Greenwood
- Joe Biden: 56.74% (187 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 17.73% (25 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 8.51% (12 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 9.93% (14 votes)
Long Lake
- Joe Biden: 49.99% (145 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 10.14% (30 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 25.68% (76 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 11.49% (34 votes)
Medina
- Joe Biden: 54.5% (466 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 12.79% (108 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 16.9% (115 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 9.9% (85 votes)
Minnetonka
- Joe Biden: 45.39% (5,622 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 11.26% (1,297 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 20.5% (2,525 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 13.96% (1,738 votes)
Minnetonka Beach
- Joe Biden: 52.43% (54 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 21.36% (22 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 9.71% (10 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 5.83% (6 votes)
Minnetrista
- Joe Biden: 55.85% (479 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 12.14% (99 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 14.7% (130 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 9.9% (95 votes)
Mound
- Joe Biden: 43.83% (533 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 12.13% (147 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 27.6% (338 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 11.19% (137 votes)
Orono
- Joe Biden: 49.88% (638 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 16.8% (213 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 14.8% (184 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 9.9% (127 votes)
Plymouth
- Joe Biden: 46.77% (6,449 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 10.45% (1,356 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 22.2% (2,983 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 13.3% (1,653 votes)
Shorewood
- Joe Biden: 51.2% (741 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 10.8% (196 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 16.05% (220 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 13.35% (186 votes)
Spring Park
- Joe Biden: 42.57% (86 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 18.8% (38 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 11.88% (24 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 12.38% (25 votes)
Tonka Bay
- Joe Biden: 52.94% (153 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 12.8% (27 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 14.19% (41 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 9.69% (28 votes)
Wayzata
- Joe Biden: 47.74% (390 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 19.58% (160 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 12.71% (112 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 8.81% (72 votes)
Woodland
- Joe Biden: 39.74% (31 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 21.79% (17 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 11.54% (9 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 11.54% (9 votes)
Both Buttigieg (361 area votes) and Klobuchar (2,103 area votes) dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (100 area votes) is also still in the presidential race.
Many candidates who have dropped out of the race received a few homegrown votes, including Michael Bennet (three area votes), Cory Booker (four area votes), Tom Steyer (23 area votes), Marianne Williamson (nine area votes) and Andrew Yang (59 area votes). Seventy-five people voted "uncommitted."
Trump wins Minnesota
The Republican primary was a smaller affair, with just one name on the ballot: President Donald Trump. He received 3,649 area votes (96.26%) and 114 people wrote in a candidate.
Statewide, Trump secured 97.65% of the vote.
Voter turnout
Statewide, around 885,000 people voted in the primary, a turnout rate of 21.7%, according to a March 4 news release from the Secretary of State's Office. That's a 177% increase compared to participation in the 2016 caucuses, the release says.
"I am thrilled that Minnesotans turned out in these numbers for our new presidential primary. The purpose of this new election was to swing the doors wide open to more participation, and yesterday we saw just that," said Secretary of State Steve Simon in the release.
This was the first presidential primary since 1992.