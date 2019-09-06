MINNETONKA — The League of Women Voters Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins is hosting several candidate forums in the Lake Minnetonka area in September and October.
The forums are designed to help voters to get to know candidates running for their local school board and the Minnetonka City Council, according to a news release from the organization.
The Minnetonka School Board Forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Minnetonka City Council Chambers.
The candidates are who registered by the deadline are:
- Mark E. Ambrosen (incumbent)
- Don Amorosi
- Katie Becker (incumbent)
- Sarah Clymer
- Kathryn Gimse
- Julie Light
- Christine Ritchie
- Meghan Selinger
- Trevor Thurling
- Lisa Wagner (incumbent)
- Josh Wilcox
There are four seats up for election on Nov. 5.
The Hopkins School Board Forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Minnetonka City Council Chambers.
The candidates are who registered by the deadline are:
- Steve Adams (incumbent)
- Katie O’Shea Pederson
- Kris Newcomer (incumbent)
- David “Dave” G. Larson (incumbent)
- Tanya Khan
- Benjamin Karls
- Shannon Andreson
There are four seats up for election on Nov. 5.
The Minnetonka City Council Candidate Forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Minnetonka City Council Chambers.
Eight candidates filed to run for Minnetonka City Council by the June 4 filing deadline. There are four ward-specific seats and one at-large seat up for election. The City Council is comprised of six members.
The candidates are who registered by the deadline are:
- Brian J. Kirk (Ward 1 candidate)
- Rebecca Schack (incumbent, Ward 2 candidate)
- Jonathan Kerslake (Ward 2 candidate)
- Mike Happe (incumbent, Ward 3 candidate)
- Bradley Schaeppi (Ward 3 candidate)
- Kissy C. Coakley (Ward 4 candidate)
- Paul J. Lehman (Ward 4 candidate)
- Susan Carter (incumbent, at-large candidate)
The forums will be televised and the candidates will answer questions from the public in a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters Minnesota, the release says.
Questions will be taken in writing from the live audience and from questions submitted earlier online at lwvmeph.org. After the forum, audience members are encouraged to meet the candidates in the lobby outside the council chambers.
The League of Women Voters Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins' website is lwvmeph.org. The Minnetonka City Council Chambers is at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka.