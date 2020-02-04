MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Charter Commission met on Jan. 28 to hear from experts on ranked choice voting after a group of residents asked the city to look at a different approach for Minnetonka municipal elections.
During the meeting, the commission heard from three experts on the topic: David Haeg, a Minnetonka resident working with Fair Vote Minnesota; Jeanne Massey, executive director of Fair Vote Minnesota; and David Schultz, a law professor from Hamline University in St. Paul.
The purpose of the meeting was for the Charter Commission to learn more about ranked choice voting so the city can decide whether the voting option makes sense for municipal elections.
“The commission will ultimately have to decide if they will recommend that the city implement ranked choice voting for city elections,” City Attorney Corrine Heine told Lakeshore Weekly News. “If it does recommend the implementation of ranked choice voting, it will also decide whether residents should vote on the issue.”
This was the second Charter Commission meeting on the topic. The first was on Nov. 12, 2019, at which time the commission decided to hear from experts on Jan. 28.
Haeg is a local advocate who laid out the case for ranked choice voting. According to Haeg, the primary reasons for the city to adopt ranked choice voting include: the city would no longer have to hold primaries, which can be costly and votes go farther because even if your first choice doesn’t get a majority, your second or third might.
“I’ve shown this ballot to over 1,000 people in Minnetonka and not a one, whether they were 70 years old or 87, had a hard time understanding mechanically how to complete that ballot,” Haeg said at the meeting while showing a sample ballot that asked about voters’ favorite foods.
Schultz spoke about ranked choice voting in comparison to the current system of voting and the pros and cons of the system. The professor was at the meeting not as an advocate for the ranked choice voting, but as an expert on voting systems overall.
“We want something that is simple to use at the end of the day, both for voters and from a city administrative standpoint,” Schultz said. “You don’t want something so complex that it becomes hard to administer.”
Massey answered questions for the commissioners about what Fair Vote Minnesota has seen in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis, the two cities that most recently adopted the voting system. According to Massey, the implementation caused the candidates to be less critical of each other throughout the campaign. Massey also noted candidates got out and talked to more people because ranked choice voting allows voters to rank a candidate as a second or third choice on the ballot.
Massey and Haeg answered questions from the commission around confusion from voters about a new system. Haeg talked about speaking to thousands of residents of Minnetonka with sample ballots. Massey said in the elections they have studied, there haven’t been many ballots filled out incorrectly, but stressed education is very important.
Another question asked at the meeting by Mayor Brad Weirsum was whether it made more sense to switch to even year municipal elections if the city’s goal was to increase participation. Schultz responded that switching to even year elections — when midterm and presidential elections take place — would likely increase municipal election turnout.
Another question asked at the meeting was whether or not it made sense to use the ranked choice voting system because the city would not be able to use it during even years if they needed to do a special election. Currently, the city elects City Council members and the mayor in odd years. Because of the type of electronic ballot machine used in Minnesota, cities cannot have ranked choice ballots combined with state and federal ballots during even year elections. This could be solved by having a front and a back page or two ballots, Massey said.
After an hour and a half of back and forth between the experts and the commissioners, the commission decided to schedule another meeting for March 17. This meeting will include city staff, who will discuss the voting process with the Charter Commission and what switching to ranked choice voting would look like, including the cost and other impacts.
According to City Attorney Heine, there is no timeline as to when the Charter Commission will make its decision as to whether or not to recommend ranked choice voting to the city.