MINNETRISTA — Long-time Minnetrista resident Ann MacGregor announced she is running for a seat on the Minnetrista City Council in the 2020 election, according to a Dec. 4 news release.
MacGregor says in the release she hopes to bring “proven leadership skills” to the City Council to focus on practical competence and fiscal oversight.
MacGregor worked in the medical industry for over 35 years in roles including CEO, president and general manager, the release says. She has worked in companies ranging from start-ups to large corporations, working in profit and loss responsibility, operations, research and development, quality control, sales and marketing.
“As a 23-year Minnetrista resident, I think City Council could do a better job of engaging citizens,” MacGregor says in the release. “As a Council member, I will make outreach a priority, so citizens can weigh in directly on how they want their tax dollars spent, and decide how to responsibly manage growth while preserving the small-town feel we all enjoy.”
If elected, she hopes to focus on innovative solutions and strategic planning for the future, the release says.
MacGregor’s website is macgregorforcouncil.com.