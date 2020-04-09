PLYMOUTH — Plymouth City Council member Alise McGregor is suspending her campaign for the Minnesota State Senate.
McGregor announced March 11 she was seeking the District 44 seat as a Republican. Two weeks later, on March 25, she said in a news release she is dropping out of the race amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she believes she can better serve her community by shifting her focus to her business — she owns and founded Little Newtons child care centers.
“The safety and education of the children who attend Little Newtons is my top priority. As a parent, I know how worried families are during this unprecedented time. Caring for children is critical right now,” McGregor said in the release.
Child care providers have been front and center during this pandemic as they continue to provide child care for critical sector employees, such as health care workers.
“Removing myself from the State Senate race was a difficult decision,” McGregor said in the release. “I appreciate the outpouring of support in response to my campaign. I hope the staff and I at Little Newtons can be a support system for families during this uncertain time.”
McGregor says she has returned all donations made to her campaign.
Republican incumbent Paul Anderson is not seeking re-election for the Senate District 44 seat, which represents portions of Plymouth and Minnetonka, as well as Woodland.
The district is being called a swing district, with Democrats hoping to flip the seat in the November election, which could bring them closer to gaining the majority in the state Senate.