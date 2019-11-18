MINNETONKA — The residents of Ward 3 in Minnetonka are still waiting to hear who will represent them for the next two years on the City Council as the Ward 3 race faces a recount.
The recount is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in City Council Chambers.
According to results from the Nov. 5 election, Bradley Schaeppi won the Ward 3 seat, beating incumbent Mike Happe by three votes. Those results were canvassed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, making them official.
That same night, Happe requested a recount, according to Senior Communication Coordinator Matt Higgins.
Happe had until Nov. 20 to request a publicly funded recount because “the margin between candidates was closer than 0.5%,” Higgins said in an email to Lakeshore Weekly News.
“I had many supporters urge me to request a recount, simply because the margin was so close,” Happe told the paper. “With a difference of just three votes, it seems appropriate to make sure that each ballot was counted correctly.”
The recount will take place in the City Council chambers at the Minnetonka Community Center at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. and results will at minnetonkamn.gov/news when available, according to a news release from the city.
After the Nov. 13 canvassing, it is official that in January 2020, Brian Kirk will take the Ward 1 City Council seat, Rebecca Schack will keep her Ward 2 seat, Kissy Coakley will take the Ward 4 seat and Susan Carter will keep her At-Large Seat B seat.