PLYMOUTH — State Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, will not be seeking re-election this year, he announced in a news release on Feb. 14.
Anderson has represented Senate District 44, which includes Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland, since 2017.
“Serving the interests of others has been a calling, honor, and labor of love my entire professional life, and a tremendous blessing these last three years representing the wonderful people of Senate District 44," Anderson said in a statement.
Anderson touted his efforts to protect taxpayers, while improving schools, health care, public safety and transportation.
"However, after nearly two decades of public service, my personal and professional life require greater attention than serving in the legislature and a demanding year of campaigning currently allows."
When his term ends next year, Anderson says he'll focus "greater attention" on his professional goals while he continues to serve others in the community and state. Anderson owns The Anderson Group, a strategic consulting firm.
He said he is grateful for those who have supported him, especially his wife and daughters, saying "Together, we look forward to the next chapter."
Anderson is the chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee and serves on the Senate E-12 Education and Taxes committees. During his tenure, he has been the chief sponsor on more than 40 bills that were signed into law, including securing funding for replacement of the County Road 9/Rockford Road bridge and designating a segment of U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata as Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Highway.