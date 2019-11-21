DELANO — Live Reindeer, music, cookies and more will grace the streets of downtown Delano for the Delano Old-Fashioned Christmas on Dec. 7, according to a news release.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown Delano, the release says.
The event will feature:
- Christmas bands and choirs in the Senior Center at 234 2nd St. N.
- Marble Mazes at the Senior Center.
- Ethnic Christmas treats at the 221 Club at 221 2nd St. N.
- Create an ornament craft at the Delano Library at 160 Railroad Ave.
- A fairytale characters Bingo Hunt.
- Warming fires and hot drinks provided by the Scouts.
- Strolling Minstrels.
- A Christmas tree walk.
- A visit from St. Nikolaus.
- Reindeer-pulled sleigh rides.
- Hot toddies, pretzels, popcorn and ethnic cookies.
The event will finish with the annual Deladazzel Parade that starts at dusk and goes around Elm Avenue, River Street, Bridge Avenue and 2nd Street North, according to the Delano Area Council Arts and Culture Website.
The Delano Old-Fashioned Christmas website is tinyurl.com/sc73oby.