The Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club (EPFSC) invites the community to join as it goes on a magical adventure with Mary Poppins and her friends: Bert, Jane, Michael and Mr. Banks. This family-friendly ice show performance has been artfully adapted into a series of fantastical numbers that celebrate the music and spirit of Mary Poppins.
EPFSC soloists this year include Jana Carlson (Eden Prairie High School), Lilly Composto (Eden Prairie High School), Claire Hanley (Minnetonka High School), Katelyn Nykanen (Southwest Christian High School), Sophie Ramlo (Eden Prairie High School), Tenley Rutledge (Minnetonka High School), Maddie Tan (Eden Prairie High School) and Eleanor Watson (Eagle Ridge Academy).
Tickets went on sale March 18, and can be purchased at the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road. Advance tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for youth. Children 2-and-under are free. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 20; 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Attendees will be able to take photos with stars of the show following performances. Professional skater and special guest star Kelly Smith will also be available to autograph programs upon request.
For more than 35 years, EPFSC’s mission has been to encourage the practice and advancement of young people in all types of figure skating. The Club is home to nearly 100 members, including its Junior Club, which offers a bridge between Learn To Skate lessons and competitive figure skating. For more information, or to join EPFSC, contact membership@edenprairiefsc.org or visit edenprairiefsc.org.