The Riddle Brothers will make an appearance in Excelsior on Sunday, Sept. 8, for the Excelsior Congregational Church Hymn Sing.
The band will join the church at 10 a.m. outside the church for the event, according to a news release.
The Riddle Brothers — Charlie, Mark and Michael — are from Mississippi and their music reflects that with an electric acoustic blend of music styles, the release says.
Attendees can listen and sing along with the choir and the congregation during the service. Stick around for ice cream sundaes after the service.
Excelsior Congregational Church is at 471 Third St. in Excelsior.