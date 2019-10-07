EXCELSIOR — A tour will highlight the lives and deaths of some of Lake Minnetonka’s most prominent and notorious settlers and citizens who are interred at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will present this walking tour of the historic cemetery at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Historian Scott McGinnis will lead the tour of the burial ground, where 1,400 people are buried.
The walking tour begins at the top of Oak Hill and includes steep, uneven and unpaved terrain. The tour can be held only in dry weather.
The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Oak Hill Cemetery is just east of 810 Excelsior Blvd. For more information about this event visit oakhilltour.eventbrite.com, www.elmhs.org or contact the Society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.