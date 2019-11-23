EXCELSIOR — It's beginning to look at lot like Christmas in Excelsior.
Returning for its fourth year, Excelsior's annual Christkindlsmarkt will parade down Water Street the weekend after Thanksgiving. The three-day event is modeled after a traditional German, open-air Christmas market, running from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, according to a news release from event organizers.
The festival features German holiday foods, decor, gifts and entertainment, all decorated for Christmas and free and open to the public. New to the event this year are 20,000-plus lights from The Holiday Light Company to illuminate the festival, the release says.
"The holiday event lights up Excelsior and makes it the destination to kick off the Christmas season," Tiffany Beitler of Cooks Bay Marketing told Lakeshore Weekly News. "It also lands on Small Business Saturday every year, which is serendipitous because small businesses are what make Excelsior the charming town it is. Families visit from all over to be a part of the festive atmosphere."
The event is in the parking lot behind the East Water Street shops in downtown Excelsior. The festivities kick off with the Grand Opening Parade down Water Street at 10 a.m. on Friday featuring Grand Marshall Bobby Jensen from KARE11, Father Christmas and Christkind Angel, the release says.
Some highlights of the event, according to the release, include:
- Live Alaskan Reindeer on Saturday and Sunday
- The Children’s Lighted Lantern Parade at 5 p.m. on Water Street
- Local choirs, carolers and musicians
- An array of holiday and German foods
- Horse-drawn buggy rides on Water Street
Christkindlsmarkt is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. On Sunday, Dec. 1, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival Christmas trees, decorated with lights, and garland will be sold throughout the festival for pick-up on Sunday when the event closes, the release says.
The event’s website is excelsiorchristmas.com.