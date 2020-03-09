EXCELSIOR — The Lake Minnetonka area is set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early.
The eighth annual Luck O’ the Lake 5K and tent party will be held this weekend in Excelsior. The festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, with a 1-mile fun run and a 5K at 9:30 a.m.
Following the races, there will be an all-day tent party in a heated tent on Water Street, featuring live music, food trucks, bloody Marys, a beer garden, kids’ activities, merchandise and more throughout the day and into the night.
It’s free to get into the tent.
The event benefits the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce by raising money for the city’s street decor, such as the flowering hanging baskets and holiday lights, as well as upcoming chamber events, like the July 4 fireworks show.
The races
Registration for the races is open online at https://bit.ly/2ItYrHp. Event packet pick-up and registration is available from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and 7:30-9 a.m. inside the tent on Water Street and on Saturday, March 14, at Excelsior Brewing Company.
Those who register for the 1-mile race get a commemorative medal and 5K runners get a long-sleeve race shirt, a drink ticket to redeem at the beer garden, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed doughnut and the first 1,000 people who register get a collector’s pint glass from Excelsior Brewing Company.
The event’s website is www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/luck-o-the-lake.html.