Big Island and Back returns for its 6th year in Excelsior at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Tune up your canoe, kayak or paddleboard and head on over to Excelsior for a friendly 10K paddle race out around Big Island and back. The route starts near the swim area at Excelsior Beach Park. The goal is to get paddlers of all ages and skill levels out on Lake Minnetonka for a great community summer event and raise money for ICA Food Shelf and the Freshwater Society.
Don't miss the after-party at Excelsior Brewing Company beginning at 11 a.m. for refreshments from Joey Nova's, music and of course, beer! Awards and door prizes will be announce at around noon.
The cost is $25 for paddlers 18 and under and $35 for adults 19 and older. Visit bigislandandback.com to register.