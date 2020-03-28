HOPKINS — Hopkins-based Stages Theatre Company launched Stages Beyond the Stage on March 19, according to a news release.
The theater canceled all its performances of its current show, “Iron Hearted Violet,” on March 17, according to its website.
All of its classes and workshops are also canceled through at least April 6 and performances of the show “Peace 4 the Ages” have been postponed, the website says.
The children’s theater announced on March 19, it will be sharing free children’s theater activities for ages 18 months through 18 years to get bodies, voices and imaginations moving.
All the videos can be found at shorturl.at/aimC3.