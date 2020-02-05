“Just make a mark and see where it takes you.”
That’s the main takeaway of Stages Theatre Company’s “The Dot,” a play for children that adults will also enjoy.
Attendees of the Hopkins-based performance will spend 50 minutes with young student Vashti, who hates art class and doesn’t think of herself as a good artist.
For any student who has struggled with a subject, Vashti’s struggle is familiar — she’s tried a few times to make art and she’s just not getting it. She declares she’s not an artist.
Luckily for Vashti, she has a great teacher.
Vashti goes through a journey as her teacher shows her that art doesn’t have to be complicated and can be fun for anyone. She is quickly swept up in an adventure full of color and dancers as she learns that she was an artist all along.
Vashti quickly begins to see the world differently, through an artist’s eye with the help of her art teacher.
As she starts to paint, Vashti starts to see dancers representing her favorite colors — blue, green, red and more. The audience watches several choreographed dances with Vashti who is in awe of the dancers — seemingly her paint come to life.
Later in the play, she participates in the dances as she becomes more and more comfortable in her painting.
“The Dot” tells many stories in 50 minutes — a devoted art teacher who works with not just her best and brightest students but the ones who need extra encouragement; a student learning about a new passion; and the way art interacts with our everyday world.
“The Dot” is based on a book by Peter H. Reynolds by the same name. The play was scripted by Jennifer Kirkeby and directed by Sandy Boren-Barret and Ann Marie Omeish. It is performed in collaboration with Escalate Dance.
Stages Theatre Company is located at 1111 Mainstreet in Hopkins. Its website is stagestheatre.org.
“The Dot” runs through Feb. 17. Tickets can be purchased at my.stagestheatre.org/overview/thedot?psn=1674.