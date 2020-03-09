EXCELSIOR — Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior brought younger and older generations together with some magic and music last month.
Matt Dunn, a local and national magician, dazzled the audience with his magic show, and then later in the week, students from Minnetonka Middle School West performed in the first intergenerational choir with Trouvaille residents, a news release says.
Trouvaille Memory Care Suites serves residents who suffer from memory loss, such as Alzheimer’s disease. It is at 6330 Hazeltine Blvd. in Excelsior.