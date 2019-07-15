The Give 60 for #60 Foundation, in partnership with the family and friends of Jake Anderson, invites the public to the 5th Annual Jander Classic Golf Tournament Friday, July 26, at Pioneer Creek Golf Course.
The 18-hole shotgun start will be at 2 p.m., followed by the 9-hole shotgun start at 4 p.m. and dinner and live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The Jander Classic is an initiative of the Give 60 for #60 Foundation, established to teach, motivate and inspire student athletes while celebrating the life of Jake Anderson. The event supports the activities of the Jake Anderson Legacy Fund, which awards scholarships to high school lacrosse players, and the Jake Anderson Leadership Symposium for high school students and the community.
The foundation honors the 2013 Orono High School graduate, who died in 2013, and recognizes the core values of sportsmanship, service to the greater community, leadership and kindness.
The scramble-style tournament provides a fun, relaxed round of golf, an award for the best dressed golfer and dinner and music.
The cost is $80 for 18 holes with dinner, $55 for 9 holes with dinner and $35 for dinner only. There are reduced prices for golfers under 18.
Register at janderclassic.com by Saturday, July 20.
Pioneer Creek Golf Course is located at 705 Copeland Road, Maple Plain.