Board the Steamboat Minnehaha as historian Scott McGinnis regales passengers with tales of shipwrecks and disasters from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Hear the stories of sinking boats, exploding boilers, and many other calamities which have disturbed the serene waters of Lake Minnetonka.
For Boarding and Parking info visit shipwrecksanddisasters.eventbrite.com. Tickets are non-refundable, contact info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766 for more information.
Board at the "Minnehaha" Charter Dock, 687 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior.