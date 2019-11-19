MINNETONKA — Minnetonka Theatre is stepping into the world of Disney and taking on “Beauty and the Beast,” featuring Minnetonka High School graduate and New York actress Alison McCartan as Belle.
McCartan has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Boston Conservatory and has multiple regional, Off-Broadway and New York theater credits to her name, as well as an IRNE Award for Best Leading Actress for her role as Violet in “Storming Heaven: The Musical,” according to a news release from Minnetonka Public Schools.
“Belle has always been one of my favorite characters. She’s intelligent, headstrong, brave, compassionate, and deeply capable of change and love,” McCartan said in the release. “How lucky am I to play this incredible young woman in my hometown this holiday season? I feel particularly lucky to be working alongside so many people from home whom I love, and to have the unique opportunity to portray Belle’s very special relationship with her father with my own father.”
Belle’s father will be portrayed by McCartan’s father, Conn McCartan.
The show will have performances on Dec. 7 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14 and 21 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 8, 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898.