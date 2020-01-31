WAYZATA — Mikah Meyers will perform his National Parks Cabaret in Wayzata on Feb. 15 at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, according to a news release from the church.
The show starts at 7 p.m., after a pre-show slideshow, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 3121 Groveland School Road, the release says.
Meyer is known for his humorous, multimedia musical show about a three-year roadtrip to 419 National Park Service sites. Meyer traveled 200,000 miles to set the world record as the first person to see all of America’s National Park Service sites in one continuous journey, the release says.
Meyer’s National Parks Cabaret has been performed around the United States. The show takes the audience through the struggles and triumphs of the road and how the world rallied behind the story of a gay Christian, the release says.
The event is free but attendees are encouraged to donate to OutFront MN and St. Luke Performing Arts, the release says.