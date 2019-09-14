PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is doing something new for year’s Plymouth on Parade.
The 22nd annual Plymouth on Parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, and will be more than just a parade this year. In a Sept. 10 news release, the city said there will be family friendly activities along the parade route, which is a new addition to the annual event.
Activities, such as face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon animals, crazy hair, henna tattoos and an interactive spin zone, will be available from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue and at Plymouth Boulevard and 36th Avenue. The activities are free and open to the public. Food trucks will also be available for people to buy food and drinks (cash is recommended).
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will run along Plymouth Boulevard, from 34th Avenue to 37th Avenue. Participants in the parade include the Wayzata High School and Armstrong High School marching bands, the St. Paul Bouncing Team, Kracker Jacks Drumline, Twin Cities Metro Pipe Band and Zuhrah Shrine Antique Cars.