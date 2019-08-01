WAYZATA — There won't be a Wayzata Beach Bash this year.
In a post on the Wayzata Beach Bash Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 1, organizers said they are "sad to announce" the annual concert will be "taking a year off in 2019."
"After six successful years highlighted by last year's sold-out Toby Keith show, it's disappointing that we simply weren't able to lock down the level of talent that the event has become accustomed to and deserves," the post said.
The post went on to say organizers are working to line up talent for next year's event "with the intent of making it the best Beach Bash ever."
Event organizers posted on Facebook on July 19 thanking people for their inquires about this year's event, saying "we are not ready to announce" but would provide an update on July 26. The news about the event being canceled came less than a week later.
Wayzata Beach Bash began in 2013 in coordination with Wayzata's annual James J. Hill Days. It brought performers such as Big & Rich, Sammy Hagar, Dierks Bentley, Soul Asylum, The Goo Goo Dolls and Toby Keith to Wayzata Beach, according to the event's website.
This year's James J. Hill Days is being held Sept. 6-8 in downtown Wayzata.
James J. Hill Days organizers posted on Facebook after the Beach Bash announcement, saying the partnership "will sure be missed this year, but we look forward to what 2020 will bring."
The post went on to list the various events and free live music from local talent that will be performed on Lake Street throughout the weekend, including a "newly expanded lineup on the street Friday and Saturday."
The full lineup announcement is expected in a few days.