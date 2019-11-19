EXCELSIOR — Old Log Theatre is taking it back to the 40s with “Holdings with Bing” this December to recreate the classic Bing radio broadcast concert, according to news release from the theater.
C. Ryan Shipley will play Crosby, as he did in the Old Log Theatre’s rendition of “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Story.” The performance will include Crosby’s holiday hits with guests appearances from his “legendary friends,” the release says.
The theater will host a performance at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday in December. Tickets cost $35, the release says.
The Old Log Theatre website is oldlog.com. The theater is at 5185 Meadville St. in Excelsior.