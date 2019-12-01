PLYMOUTH — The annual PD Shimmers light show in Plymouth returns for its 10th season on Monday, Dec. 2.
Mike Justak’s annual light show, which features 60,000-plus lights synchronized to a variety of songs, aims to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s disease.
It’s a cause that is close to Justak’s heart as he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for about 15 years. The light show, called PD Shimmers, is named for the light bulb equivalent of a Parkinson’s tremor, Justak says.
In the 10 years he’s been doing the show, 500,000 Americans have learned they have Parkinson’s disease, Justak told Lakeshore Weekly News.
This year’s show features a redesign, including more lights, more pixels and more new music, according to pdshimmers.com.
PD Shimmers has been Justak’s “lifeline” for years, but he was going to stop doing it after the 2017-18 season because it was getting too difficult for him to manage the show if something happened to go wrong, he told Lakeshore Weekly News in 2018. But a neighbor he didn’t know heard the news and stepped in last year and saved the show, offering to help Justak manage the synchronized light show.
The light show benefits Justak’s foundation, the Mike Justak Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease.