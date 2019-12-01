If you go

PD Shimmers officially opens on Monday, Dec. 2, and will run nightly from 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 29 at 4200 Juneau Lane in Plymouth.

Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje will kick off the season at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.

While parked outside the house, turn off your headlights and turn your radio to 97.9 FM to hear the music that is synchronized with the lights.

For more information about the show or to donate to the Mike Justak Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, visit pdshimmers.com.