PLYMOUTH — Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 7 and he's stopping in Plymouth.
The city's annual Old Fashioned Christmas is set for 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Plymouth Creek Park, 3625 Fernbrook Lane N., according to a release from the city.
The event will feature Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, cookies and carolers. Attendees can listen to a Christmas tale, roast s’mores over a bonfire and enjoy a hay ride, the release says.
Nonprofit PRISM will also be at the event, accepting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, the release says. PRISM assists hungry and homeless families in the northwest Twin Cities suburbs, the nonprofit’s website says.