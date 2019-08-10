The days are getting shorter but Minnetonka's Music in the Park keeps getting better!
Free concerts now start at 6:30 p.m. to beat the ever earlier sunsets. Come 'round and celebrate that back-to-school vibe!
Enjoy New Orleans-style tunes with the 9-piece Jack Brass Band on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and the 8-piece Dirty Shorts Brass Band Thursday, Aug. 27.
Concerts are held at the Civic Center Campus at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka. To learn more about city events and programming, visit eminnetonka.com.