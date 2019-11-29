INDEPENDENCE — Santa will return to Independence and Maple Plain for the 39th year and the West Hennepin Public Safety Reserve will sponsor the View Santa program on Dec. 7.
Folks can meet and take photos with Santa at the Independence City Hall Parking Lot at 1920 County Road 20 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Veterans Memorial Park at 1664 Budd Ave. in Maple Plain from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Reserve Officers will hand out candy to children and collect food and cash donations for area food shelves. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at the West Hennepin Public Safety office at 1918 County Road 90 in Maple Plain by Dec. 4.
Santa will also take a route through town on a decorated float with Christmas music from 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting at Independence City Hall and ending at Main Street West.